Does Noah Cyrus is coming out with Machine Gun Kelly?

After the award ceremony of the GRAMMYs 2020, Republic Records offered a party where several celebrities gathered and took the opportunity to have a good time.

During the party, were Noah Cyrus and Machine Gun Kelly who stole glances for the way in which they had fun together. According to witnesses, they acted as if they were quite familiar to each other.

Noah and Machine Gun Kelly were seen hand in hand and posed together for several photos during the event, so unleashed a series of rumors about whether it would be a new partner.