Don Blair Waldorf is pregnant! | 15a20

What a madness! Two babies famous already expected this to 2020 and is that a few hours ago, the star of mexican soccer, Javier Hernámdez, better known as “Chicharito”, announced that they are expecting their second baby, with Sarah Kohan.

Now, the couple who made the crossover more famous of the years 2000 by Gossip Girl and The OC, is waiting also their second baby and they are not announced.

It turns out that during this quarantine, Leighton Meester or “Blair Waldorf” went for a walk through the streets of The Ángelesy ¡llució a pronounced baby bump!

Leighton and Adam Brody have always been very private with his life, but well, it is difficult to escoderse of the paparazzi by always.

Congratulations to the new parents!