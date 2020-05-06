Donatella Versace, 65 years of glory and tragedy | People

In the biography of Donatella Versace intermix the genius, glamour, luxury, success, celebrities, crisis and addictions. Your life, inside and out of the workshop and the walkways have been marked by the excesses, in all the senses. On Saturday, this icon of the Italian fashion that has managed to reinvent itself time and time again, reaches age 65, is non-combustible as ever. It held on to the reins of the creative management of the firm with which he revolutionized an era, even though it no longer belongs to the family that founded it.

To Donatella, with 43 years touched him to prevent the empire to fade into insignificance after the tragic killing in 1997 of his brother Gianni, the man who scored the aesthetics of the nineties. From the cockpit of the house Versace, the heiress more pointed fashion he managed to dodge the economic crash and the media; to return to the opulence and authority to the firm and to overcome the turbulence, also personal. Leave the background and be the right hand and muse of the great Gianni to become the essence of the concept Versace, with its own voice, it was not a path of roses. The pressure of living up to the legacy of the king of fashion made him try the hieles of fame. Fell on addictions, went through rehabilitation, she left behind her one stage more dark and again to reinvent itself.

Few as she could bring back into the gateway with both excitement and anticipation to supermodels like Naomi Campbell, Cindy Crawford, Helena Christensen, Claudia Schiffer and Carla Bruni, as it did in 2017, in a parade tribute to his brother on the 20th anniversary of his death. The sale of the company in 2018, the group’s american designer Michael Kors has allowed him to focus only on the creative part and let go of worry about economic and bureaucratic.

In an interview with the daily La Repubblica some months ago she admitted to not missing your old headquarters. “Leave it was a release, a way to leave behind twenty-two years of a life a lot more difficult than people have been thinking and I have been able to show,” he said. And said: “[una vida] distressing, luctuosa, heavy, too much for me that had to hold a company and the jobs of so many people, to hide the pain, to defend myself against the gossip, confront a world that is asking me for a picture triumphant, worldly, trendy, indeed.”

His iconic image, with his mane platinum blonde perennial is also transformed into a shield for her and has helped her to protect herself from public scrutiny, as has been recognized on several occasions. After the death of her brother and her divorce, shortly after, her first husband, model Paul Beck, managed to shield his private life and to impose discretion in their personal affairs, and romantic that she had always desired. “I learned to defend myself, to maintain a space really mine that he was not in danger after the tragedy, and the many vicissitudes of my life. But I can say, I’ve had my stories, but have been only mine,” he said in the same interview.

Is the visible head of one of the clans most legendary of the firmament of fashion from the south of Italy conquered the world starting from zero. Sandro Versace, 75 years old, the older brother and heir to the 30% of the company contributed from the origins of the brain financial business. In addition to the fashion, it is also linked to the world of sport and politics. Donatella has two children: Allegra, who was 11 years old when they killed his uncle, who left her the half of the company, and Daniel, who was born in 1991 and is practically unknown to the great public. Is dedicated to the music and few know that it is a Versace. “He believes that the surname might damage his integrity as a musician and provide you with an unfair advantage. I don’t understand that reasoning, or because you’re a good musician or you’re a bad one. But it is your life,” said the designer.

The children of Donatella grew up surrounded by luxury, glamour and art. Allegra, “the little girl best dressed of Milan”, as boasted by his mother, received his first piano as a gift for Elton John, and his uncle Gianni offered him a dance session with the teacher Maurice Béjart for his birthday. The young man hates the fame and digerirla has also led through tortuous paths. In 2007, his parents explained that he suffered from eating disorders and was asked to keep it secluded from the spotlight. When he was 24 years old, a time after the provisions, began to assume their responsibilities in the company. Your obsession is still not included.