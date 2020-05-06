Elle Fanning is a queen irreverent, in your new series The Great, where are you seeing it?

The actress plays an eccentric and fun-loving Catherine the great, who ruled Russia in the EIGHTEENTH century and was one of the most powerful women in History

The actresses (actors too) often say that looking for papers that will out of themselves and they pose a challenge. In this case, Elle Fanning meets a challenge in each new role she plays. Now we will see in the skin of an irreverent Catherine the Great, a historical character of fashion as interpreted recently the great Helen Mirren.

We have already seen the official trailer (it is just launched and you can find it at the end of this article), and has a great pint. If you liked the movie The favorite there is more to talk about, because the writer of The Great is Tony McNamara, co-author of the screenplay of the wonderful film by Yorgos Lanthimos next to Deborah Davis.

Catherine the Great is one of the most powerful figures of History. She was the empress of Russia for 34 years, from 1762 until his death, at the age of 67 in 1796. Its trajectory was parallel in time to the Marie Antoinette, and even this series may remember the movie by Sofia Coppola about the French queen. In fact, Catherine opened Russia to the West, and imported a good part of the fashion, the customs, the art, the philosophy and the technological advances of the French court. Even took advise from Diderot, the creator of the Encyclopedia, whom he invited to his court of St. Petersburg.

But The Great it is not a biography of the reign of Catherine, but instead focuses on his youthful years as empress, when her husband Peter III (played by Nicholas Hoult), ruled with clumsiness a state full of traitors and conspiracies. Decided to take the power, Catherine had already been allied with the influential aristocracy in Russian to get out of the way to the tsar Peter III, who had to retire after a coup and died shortly after, apparently murdered.

Catherine was a princess, the prussian with an excellent education. I was smart, ambitious, spoke several languages and had a well-known voracity for sex. By his bed they passed a clique of close friends of different categories in the ranks palatial, but all ended up serving their interests. Among his close friends was the countess Praskovia, which he shared with the empress for the sexual excitement and it became her “taste-tester of lovers”.

And behind it all, it appeared Grigori Potemkin, a military and political lover of Catherine, with whom he shared his taste for art and culture. They say that every lover that passed through the bed of Catherine wore a mote of Potemkin, I was aware of any movement that was produced in the court. One of the first things that made the empress when he got the power was to establish his residence in the newly built Winter Palace, which shortly after would house the collection of art that was beginning to form with works acquired by the whole of Europe, and that would put the base of the great Hermitage Museum.

The magnificent costumes of the Russian court of the time is another of the attractions of the series, which adds an atmosphere of comic and irreverent, to the everyday stress of the palace. Elle Fanning has been involved in the production of this series (their second project, after Violet and Fincha romantic drama that you can watch on Netflix).

Coming soon, we will see starring The Nightingalealong with her sister Dakota, a film based on the book best seller Kristin Hannah, directed by Mélanie Laurent (who already went to Elle Fanning in the excellent Galveston).

The Great it was premiered on may 15th in the platform Hulu in the united States. In Spain we will be able to see it from June 18 through Starzplay, a “new Netflix” which began associated with customers of Orange and Vodafone, but now you can hire independently.