Eva Mendes explains why not share new photos of Ryan Gosling

The privacy extreme is a valuable asset in this famous family.

Are you looking for a new photo of Ryan Gosling? Not what you will find on the page Instagram of Eva Mendes.

The account of the actress in this social network is not showing it all. The visit, fans can see a mixture of photos of the star, whether it’s a promotional photo of their line New York & Company, a picture of the red carpet or a photo of her at the age of 13. However, when it comes to his famous couple or their two daughters, there is no trace today of them.

After a fanatical bromeara in a comment Instagram saying that you “wouldn’t mind an appearance of Ryan on this page”, Mendes explained why you should not hold your breath waiting for that to happen.

“Wow, you look amazing, Eva! I just wanted to say how much it means to us the fans to be able to talk with you and how cool is that, unlike many other celebrities, we know who they are. So thank you! PD. We don’t mind an appearance of Ryan on this page, ” read the comment.

“Thank you for saying this. I am very glad to connect with other women. It means a lot to me. Even a quick swap. I struggle with the social networks but I love the constant connection with women. I try to post responsibly and try to make sure I don’t portray me in a way that makes other women feel bad. Instagram can be painful that way. As with this image, this is in reality a decision of a campaign, and it was retouched, so I want women to know that,” replied Mendes.