Eva Mendes explains why not share new photos of Ryan Gosling

The privacy extreme is a valuable asset in this famous family.
Are you looking for a new photo of Ryan Gosling? Not what you will find on the page Instagram of Eva Mendes.
The account of the actress in this social network is not showing it all. The visit, fans can see a mixture of photos of the star, whether it’s a promotional photo of their line New York & Company, a picture of the red carpet or a photo of her at the age of 13. However, when it comes to his famous couple or their two daughters, there is no trace today of them.
After a fanatical bromeara in a comment Instagram saying that you “wouldn’t mind an appearance of Ryan on this page”, Mendes explained why you should not hold your breath waiting for that to happen.
“Wow, you look amazing, Eva! I just wanted to say how much it means to us the fans to be able to talk with you and how cool is that, unlike many other celebrities, we know who they are. So thank you! PD. We don’t mind an appearance of Ryan on this page, ” read the comment.
“Thank you for saying this. I am very glad to connect with other women. It means a lot to me. Even a quick swap. I struggle with the social networks but I love the constant connection with women. I try to post responsibly and try to make sure I don’t portray me in a way that makes other women feel bad. Instagram can be painful that way. As with this image, this is in reality a decision of a campaign, and it was retouched, so I want women to know that,” replied Mendes.
“I want women to know that it costs me a lot to look this way and that I struggle with food, among many other things. So thank you again for your comment and feel free to tell on my**da if you see it,” he continued. “In regards to Ryan, only I will post flash backs of things that are already ‘out there’ (such as photos of films that we did or things like that)”.
As Mendes put it succinctly, “My man and my daughters are private. That is important to me, so thank you for understanding that. You have a wonderful day. I send you much love.”
If well continue to be one of the couples most private in Hollywood, Mendes has been sharing snippets of your personal life together, including the fact that the Oscar nominee can cook.
“Ryan is a chef and a baker of amazing,” replied Mendes to a user of Instagram. “Of truth. Amazing. It is not a joke. I’m not sure that what I do is cook. It is more like cooking, steam the vegetables and make juice and rice. He actually cooks. I survive”.