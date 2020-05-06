Fans will be able to be eaten by a dinosaur in ‘Jurassic World: Dominion’

Stay calm! It is for a good cause.

We will clear input so as not to generate anxiety: as part of the fundraising for the All In Challenge, fans will be able to participate to win the chance to be gobbled up by a dinosaur in Jurassic World: Dominion. Yes, the tape that will complete the trilogy of the prehistoric animals restless, and that will close the franchise.

Is expected to launch for the 11th of June 2021, but has now been temporarily halted production due to the coronavirus. What is certain is that the director, Colin Trevorrow, has already started to edit the film at home to avoid delays extra. Nothing less than Laura Dern, Sam Neill, Jeff Goldblum, Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard, will be the starting in this huge close.

While we are unaware of the specific details of the plot, it is likely that the film return to the scene post credits Fallen Kingdom, where it is revealed that the dinosaurs created in the laboratory have already come officially to the world. In both due to the delay of its production, Pratt takes advantage of it to raise money for a good cause.

Pratt is part of the All In Challenge, along with other great figures, that has the purpose of raising money to food organizations during the pandemic. From here comes this great idea that fans can have the chance of being eaten by a dinosaur in Jurassic World: Dominion, it is clear that in change by donating money to the campaign. Chris invites via social networks to collaborate and be part of a future blockbuster:

(Cover photo: Universal)