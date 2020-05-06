Few changes in the line-up of upcoming releases

For the moment it remains stable, the schedule of premieres

Every week (since always) some films often adjust their release dates reacomodandose in the annual calendar. Some are low, others are high and others will simply advance or delay their release date previously announced.

Even with the theaters closed, these changes continue to gestandose beyond those obviously needed for the current situation.

This week, the changes reported by the utilities were:

The High Note with Dakota Johnson moved from June 18 to August 13 of this year. In Argentina you will receive the title of “Music, Glamour and Fame”, the story follows Maggie, the personal assistant of a singer and super successful (Tracee Ellis Ross) who want to produce their next album. Both are presented with a unique opportunity to change their careers.

Tom Clancy’s Without Remorse is delayed 2 weeks to the 1st of October. It stars Michael B Jordan who plays John Clark, a Navy SEAL who seeks to avenge the death of his wife, but finds himself trapped in a conspiracy.

King Richard Will Smith is passed directly to the 2021 postergándose so almost a year. His new release date is the 25/11/2021. The story follows Richard Williams, father and coach of the successful tennis players Venus and Serena Williams.

The movie based on the game Dungeons & Dragons also delayed, in this case several months going through November 2021 may 2022.

Finally it was confirmed that the film of Warner Bros. that was without title to June 2022 will be The Flashon the superhero from DC.

As always, entering the section of the Next releases of the web can view the schedule of all the films announced for release in the cinemas of Argentina.