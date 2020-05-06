First trailer for Valley Girl

Valley Girl it is an endearing romantic comedy from 1983, directed by Martha Coolidge. She is remembered mainly for being the first appearance on the big screen Nicolas Cage, who starred in the film alongside Deborah Foreman.

The film told the story of Julie, a girl from the valley meets Randy, a punk from the city. Both are from worlds very different, but when you know you will find love in each other. Now, must fight against the prejudices and stereotypes of others in order to stay together.

Almost 40 years after its premiere, MGM acquired the rights of production of the film to make a remake of the romantic comedy. The same will be starring Jessica Rothe (Happy Death Day) and Josh Whitehouse (The Knight Before Christmas). In addition, it will be directed by Rachel Goldenberg.

This week we presented the official trailer of the new MGM film, which was scheduled to premiere at the screen big this May 8. However, for the current crisis of pandemic Coronavirus, only come in digital form of the hand of Orion Pictures in that same date.