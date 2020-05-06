Gossip Girl: where to watch all the seasons online with subtitles

It is now more than a decade, as the blogs grew exponentially and the younger generations were captivated by the emerging ‘influencers’, was issued for the first time Gossip Girl, a series with no missing ingredients to be noted: the creme teenager of the Upper East Side of Manhattan, people inordinately beautiful, money, intrigue, great style to dress and scandal, so much scandal.

So, as expected, the drama teen pierced the screen setting trends in the fashion and reinventing the way of “gossiping” in the digital age.

In addition, it launched to stardom at the still ‘it girls’ Blake Lively and Leighton Meester, and gave notoriety to Penn Badgley, who by these days, draw gasps and horrified at the same time, with its role in You.

The awards not long in arriving. Gossip Girl won dozens of nominations and awards, including the Teen Choice Award for Best Series.



Pen Badgley, today the evil of You, and the beautiful Leighton Meester.

Today, returns to give that talk. As you know his most faithful followers, HBO Max promised to ‘reboost’ of Gossip Girl (that is to say, its re-launch with new chapters and actors), for some as yet uncertain time of this 2020; which provides the perfect excuse to revisit the original version, or see it for the first time.

It arises, of course, the big question: Where to see all the complete seasons of Gossip Girl? What is the best place to streaming to search for it with subtitles in HD?

Where To Watch Gossip Girl

These days, Netflix it is the best alternative with subscription to enjoy the series based on the books namesakes of the american writer Cecily von Ziegesar. Offers its 121 episodes, divided in 6 seasons original. In addition, it has the plus that the viewer can choose to see it in the original language with subtitles or dubbed into Spanish

Other proposals for access to the series are Amazon Prime Video and the Apple store, iTunes. However, in both is only available in English.



Students of New York. City, gossip and great costumes.

Technical data sheet

“GOSSIP GIRL”. 2007. United States. Creators: Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage. Actors: Blake Lively, Leighton Meester, Penn Badgley, Chace Crawford, Ed Westwick, Kelly Rutherford, Matthew Settle, Taylor Momsen, Jessica Szohr, Connor Paolo. Scripts: Stephanie Savage, Josh Schwartz and equipment. Based on Gossip Girlthe series of novels juvenile Cecily von Ziegesar. Distributor: CBS Television and Warner Bros. Television. Production Company: Alloy Entertainment. Television in the united States: The CW. In Argentina: Warner and Glliz TV. Emission current: Netflix. Issued from 2007 to 2012. For 6 seasons. 121 episodes.

Synopsis

From the creator of the O. C., Josh Schwartz, who in this installment works in partnership with Stephanie Savage, Gossip Girl this series is ideal for those who already enjoyed Pretty Little Liars or, more recently, Elite.

Focuses on the life of a group of teenage students at a new yorkers, whose life’s luxuries, whims, drugs, alcohol and sex, is soon exposed when a blogger is anonymous, begins to follow each of its steps, to “can air it” to the whole world.

The center of the delusions of these guys in the neighborhood Upper East Side of Manhattan occurs in two schools stuck and imaginary: the Constance Billard solo girls and St. Jude, only boys.



Lively and Meester: great friends, but with problems.

At the epicenter of these wanderings are the protagonists Serena Van der Woodsen and Blair Waldorf, a couple of friends who certainly know how to dress (something inevitable when the costume designer is Eric Daman, who brings the experience of Sex and The City) and they are very well embodied by the beautiful Blake Lively and Leighton Meester respectively. But, as is often the case in the dramas of adolescents of this type, their friendship looks soon put to the test, when you fall in love with the same guy, Nate Archibald, played by Chace Crawford.

They are all very well accompanied by the characters of Dan and Jenny Humphrey, embodied by Penn Badgley and Taylor Momsen respectively, which, although not belonging to his same social circle, they end up sharing with them your adventures.

See also







Nor does it lack the guy with the face of evil, Chuck Bass, that ends up winning the hearts of the viewer (very good Ed Westwick in this paper), the artist who dreams of training in New York and ends up in love with her childhood best friend (Jessica Szohr conquered the audience in this role as Vanessa Abrams), or the omniscient narrator, Gossip Girl, in the voice of Kristen Bell.



The british Ed Westwick is the bad guy Chuck Bass in Gossip Girl.

Though the series never came to be an icon like Sex and The City certainly gets to become quite addictive even for the adult audience, and surprises you with an unexpected end, when he reveals the true identity of Gossip Girlthe “queen gossip” as he was called in Spain, or the “chica indiscreta”, as it is called in Latin america. That is: the blogger or the blogger anonymous that told all the secrets even the most shameful, in those six seasons.