Gwyneth Paltrow and Brooke Shields, speakers Forum Vidanta in Mexico

The actresses visited one of the places most idyllic in the country. I find out why!

The 16 to 19 mayin the heart of Nuevo Vallarta, Nayarittook place Forum Vidanta; an event in which the main leaders of Mexico and close to 400 students and academics the most important educational institutions, such as The College of Mexicothe National Autonomous university of Mexico (UNAM) and the Centre of Research and Teaching in economics (CIDE), they were able to interact with the international figures most prominent in different industries to contribute to the development of the tourism sector nationally.

Some of the members that participated in these dialogue tables were Daniel Houghton, Lonely Planet; Daniel Lamarre, president of Cirque du Soleil; the chefs Ferrán Adriá, the organizers of the festivals Mayan world, Cumbre Tajín, and FIL, and of course the beautiful actresses and agents of change Gwyneth Paltrow and Brook Shields.

Gwyneth Paltrowaward winning Oscar and a Golden globeand who loves to do humanitarian work and to support social causes, spoke about the importance of protecting the environment, the local gastronomy, and travel.

For its part, the american actress Brooke Shields touched issues related to the sustainable tourism and life style from your perspective as an activist for the rights and protection of children in precarious situations.

The intent of this meeting was to generate knowledge and conversation on tourism, from the experiences, innovation and best practices of those who drive the industry through four approaches essential: tourism and digital strategies, environment and sustainable tourism, mexican gastronomy as a tourist attraction, creativity and culture.

Robert Russell, president of Forum Vidanta, stated that “there is consensus on the importance of tourism, but lack consolidate the idea that every time you are going to play a bigger role in the economic and social development of the country. […] The purpose of this forum is to generate ‘serious knowledge and rigorous’ on tourism, from the experiences, innovation and best practices of those who drive the industry. With the ultimate goal of developing a series of recommendations on public policies to promote a tourism that is more inclusive,”

