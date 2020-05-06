Hairstyles of the 80s that have come back to be trend this 2020

The trends glam of the 80’s have come back with more force than ever and proof of this are the looks colorful and neon that we’ve seen in recent shows. And because we’ve already talked about how to renew your closet with the trends of the 80’s, today is time to play our favorite topic: the hairstyles that have come back!

Surely seeing them again will make you feel a bit of nostalgia (or maybe not remember very well), but anyway we teach you how to reinvent them in the middle of spring, 2020 to look trendy and arranged in seconds. Take note!

THE PIGTAIL SIDE

It is iconic and easy to style, even though you’re a half-mane. All you have to do is brush the hair and tie a ponytail in the highest part of the side of the head, with a scrunchie. Then, drop a couple of strands to the front and dishevel it a bit for a look effortless and easy.

TIP G: Do you like more the hair look well groomed? Iron everything and do the same pigtail, passing in a brush of the teeth with a spray so that there is no babyhair out.

THE WAVES BULKY

To achieve such a finish glossy, with definition and body, like the mane of Brooke Shields, we recommend to make a type of wave Hollywood with the irons. When you achieve that finished flawless, employs a texturizador in the roots, dishevel gently curves with fingers and bring the hair back.