HBO Max orders comedy’aniello, Downs and Statsky of Broad City

HBO Max has ordered 10 episodes of a dark comedy of a single camera City wide the former Paul W. Downs, Lucia Aniello, and Jen Statsky, that the trio is also executive producer alongside Parks and Recreation and Brooklyn nine-nine co-creator Michael Shur!

RELATED: HBO Max acquires Selena Gomez Cooking Project

The series, which has gotten to the winner of the Emmy, Jean Smart (Vigilant, A simple favor) to star, you will explore a tutoring dark shape between a diva Las Vegas (Smart) and a pariah, titled 25 years.

“When this dream team came to us, we took advantage of the opportunity to develop this project, which presents two female characters complex working in the comedy and face the challenges of professional and personal that carries. When Jean Smart came on board, we were even more delighted to move forward, ” said Sarah Aubrey, Head of Original Content, HBO Max, in a press release. “We are excited to be working with this winning combination of talent and we are confident that the program will adapt perfectly to our robust list of HBO Max Originals”.

“I am very excited to do this program with our amazing partners at HBO Max and Universal TV, and is a dream to write for the incomparable Jean Smart,” Downs said in a statement. “It is an honor and a privilege to create and represent female characters complex. For too long, male voices dominated the space, both inside and outside of the screen, and thankfully, that has finally changed. I’m sure that Lucia and Jen agree, but unfortunately, they only gave us a lot of space for a quote. Sorry girls!

RELATED: Lovecraft Country Teaser HBO Misha Green, Jordan Peele and J. J. Abrams

Down, he was executive producer, writer and co-star of the acclaimed series Comedy Central. City widewhile his creative partner and personal, Aniello, was executive producer, writer and director of the series, and is currently the executive producer of the chain Awkwafina is Nora of Queens and EP and director of Netflix The club of baby-sitters. The duo also worked together in the comedy-set-dark-2017 Difficult night, who starred in Downs and Aniello made his debut as a director. Statsky was co-producer, executive and writer City wideas well as the Schur The good place, for which she was nominated for an Emmy.

The series is produced by Downs and Aniello through your banner Paulilu, Statsky through First Thought Productions, as well as the winners of the Emmy Schur through Fremulon, David Miner (The good place, Brooklyn nine-ninefor 3 Arts Entertainment and Morgan Sackett (Veep)

(Photo by Jamie McCarthy / . for SVEDKA Vodka)