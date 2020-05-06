Hollywood stars come together on a particular challenge viral

Actress and stunt double Zoë Bell recruited several famous to show their combat skills from their homes.

The challenge was joined by many famous heroines is the recording of a fight scene from their homes to the Boss Bitch Fight Challengeit-a fight club on the social networks!

Artists such as Scarlett Johansson, Margot Robbie, Halle Berry, Cameron Diaz among many others, joined together to fight in the challenge proposed by Bell, recognized by many to be the double for Uma Thurman in Kill Bill.

With the theme The Healer of KT Tunstall as soundtrack, the famous actresses took advantage of the quarantine to perform the sequence, which consists of fall like in an action movie when you receive a blow, and then kick, hit or throw something to the next who appears on camera.

Some used what they had closest to hand, from a bag of supermarket in the case of Cameron Diaz, Scarlett used a ball and Margot the characteristic bat of Harley Quinn.