How calm Eva Mendes to their children during quarantine? With cuban music

The actress cuban-american Eva la Caridad Méndez, known professionally as “Eva Mendes”, revealed through their social networks, the techniques he employs to keep your children entertained during the quarantine coronavirus (Covid-19).

One of the ways that the model has been found to distract Esmeralda Amada and Amada Lee —fruits of their relationship with the artist Ryan Gosling— reveals the attachment of the interpreter by their cuban roots.

It turns out that Eva has been reassuring to their children, nothing more and nothing less than that, with cuban music. Shows the Hollywood star in a recent video on Instagram where you can listen to the album from 1979, “I am not a liar”, singer, composer, and bandleader of cuban Ramon Quian Sardiñas, aka “Monguito”.

In the clip, it is also seen to Emerald, only three years, accompanying with the piano, the iconic piece record label.

“Trying to keep things light at home with my two little ones. Nothing like some cuban music old to do the trick. And yes, that is my three years old daughter on the piano. I think that she thinks that the music is coming from her. And I’m not going to correct it,” wrote Eva.

Of course, the publication did not go unnoticed by his followers, especially those of latino origin.

“What viva Cuba”; “I am pleased that you educate them to your children as well and will put cuban music”; “what a pace is small”; “it Sure will be a musician”; and “I love cuban music”, were some of the most frequent answers among their fans.