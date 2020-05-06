“I removed the tennis professional” – Venus Williams opens up to the struggles with incurable diseases

Venus Williams certainly would be on the list of the players most respected of the story. The achievements and records immaculate, are one aspect of the game, which obviously is passed by Venus.

However, beyond that, an athlete must provide a living example of the right spirit and work hard to be a respected legitimate by the fans. For years, Venus has been recognized by overcome all the limitations faced by a woman of his racial origin and physical constitution. She has revealed in the past that never was at the height of what should be a woman who plays tennis and that’s why he was always the victim of criticism and unnecessary from a very early stage of his career.

However, we are about to give you one more reason to hold in high esteem to the seven-times Grand Slam champion. Venus Williams has suffered an ailment painful for more than a decade. Let’s find out more about this relatively little-discussed of his career.

What suffers Venus Williams?

Venus Williams has struggled with the rare Syndrome, Sjorgen since the year 2004. This is an autoimmune disorder that affects more than 4 million people in the united States of America.

Although it is expected that the patients who suffer to live a life largely normal, the symptoms can be quite dangerous for an athlete. While it always involves dry eyes and dry mouth, even in the smaller versions, the serious cases are accompanied with fatigue, body aches, and muscle injuries to serious. For Venus Williams, it was like the time bomb for your career that always warned him of a retirement sudden.

“No matter how long you work, I was exhausted, out of breath and I never felt in shape. It was really frustrating, “ says Williams Prevention.com. “My symptoms got worse gradually, until the point that he could no longer play professional tennis”.

Lack of diagnosis

The severe lack of information and symptoms are extremely common of the disease meant that Venus could not diagnose it for a long time.

“Unfortunately, that is typical of people with autoimmune disease,” she says. “Are misdiagnosed or too sick to work. I literally took the professional tennis before getting the right diagnosis “.

“So you can imagine, it has definitely affected my game,” she says. Williams would go to their doctor presenting symptoms, only to have their doctors do not find anything medically wrong with her. “I felt out of control,” she says.

Curing the disease

Unfortunately, there is no cure for the disease. The most you can do is to reduce the impact of the symptoms. For example, you can treat the dry eyes and dry mouth with eye drops and ointments and can use pain relievers to treat muscle aches and pains. To learn finally of the cause of his illness, Williams has depended on this medication.

“At first, I only had to wait for the better,” says Williams. “One of the medications that I had taken six months to build. There was another that took one to three months. It was kind of a waiting game until you can get back to what you were doing. ”

“Before taking medications, my quality of life was not so good because I was extremely uncomfortable,” says Williams, reflecting on those years prior to their diagnosis. “Just to be alive was very uncomfortable. I was exhausted to the point that I was always uncomfortable or in pain “.

As we all know, Venus Williams struggled against the disease and remains an active player. Many people have questioned his skills once in a while. However, she has let her tennis talk. Venus Williams is one of those players that become emblematic of an entire era of the sport. Without a doubt, will be remembered with fondness even after his retirement.