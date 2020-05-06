I wrapped up in another controversy! Noah Cyrus attended the Grammys, and performed a prohibited action

Over the years, we have been able to observe that the controversy will always be close to the family, Cyrus. But, precisely, in Noah Cyrus what we see very often.

What is certain is that in every post they make the young singer in its official account of Instagram, we can appreciate some kind of detail that calls the attention of all his fans.

Related News

This time, Noah Cyrus he decided to join his father in the awards gala of the Grammys, since he received several nominations for the collaboration that he did with rapper Lil Nas X in the song Old Town Road.

However, the younger sister of Miley Cyrus it is gaining its public and its more than five and a half million followers will always be aware of what you can do or publish in its official account of Instagram.

In addition, the young artist was waiting for the epic live show that made her father Billy Ray Cyrus, to sing the success of the 2019 next to Lil Nas-X and the famous group Korean BTS.

But to attend this gala, Noah Cyrus it was fitted with a ajustadísimo red dress with a jacket of the same color that was full of feathers. But what caught the attention of his followers is that she posted a photo with his father while he had a cigarette in his mouth and was within the premises of the event.

Anyway, the singer of 20 years it is expressed very happy to be accompanying his father during that night. And with this publication, she brings over 396 Likes in less than ten hours.