Infinity War with Doctor Strange

The conceptual artist John Staub showed what could have been with a scene of Iron Man and the astral projection of Doctor Strange in the Q-Ship of Ebony Maw.

Avengers: Infinity War saw some of the largest names in the Movie Universe of Marvel meet for the first time. At the beginning of the movie, there was a battle of brains and muscles when Bruce Banner, Tony Stark and Stephen Strange are faced to the Order Black in New York. Although the action took a turn to dark, it is clear that the brothers Russo wanted to keep the jokes between Doctor Strange and Iron Man.

