WWE NXT: Io Shirai will face Charlotte Flair for the NXT

Io Shirai got a chance holder for the title female of WWE NXT after winning a Ladder Match against Dakota Kai, Tegan Nox, Chelsea Green, Candice LeRae and Mia Yim.

The challenging you will face the current champion female WWE NXT, Charlotte Flair, who snatched the championship Rhea Ripley in WWE WrestleMania 36.

How was the combat?

The bell sounds, and begins a pitched battle between all fighters. Io Shirai begins to fight against Candice LeRae and Mia Yim against Chelsea Green. Once Dakota Kai just with Tegan Nox out of the ring to Io Shirai and then attacks Mia Yim. Dakota orders to Raquel that will help you to climb a ladder into the ring, but Candice and Mia are back with a dropkick. All the fighters turned against Dakota and is knocked out. io Shirai back into the ring and cleans it up with a dropkick from the third rope, then proceeds to get a ladder underneath the ring and enters. While the attempts to place in the center of the ring, Candice tries to climb, but Shirai is stopped with a kick and then LeRae responds to him with an enziguiri kick. Interrupted Chelsea Green and stops the fight out of the two estampándolas against the ladder. We go to commercial.

We came back from commercial and we see Tegan Nox ending with Dakota Kai with a choke slam after a series of big right hands, and dominates the fight. Nox tries to climb the ladder but intervenes Dakota Kai and the stamp against the step. Candice interrupts and takes them out to Kai. Little by little all the fighters involved in the combat, and placed a second ladder. Mia Yim is trying to bring to the meltín but Candice’s face. However, this receives a dropkick from Mia Yim. Chelsea Green is interrupted by Yim with a chair, but this takes them out of the ring. Io Shirai overtakes control of the fight against Mia Yim and tries to reach the briefcase but falls off the ladder and lands outside the ring with a diving crossbody, where are all the female wrestlers. Raquel Gonzalez helps Dakota Kai getting to the ring, and once inside the load up the ladder. Intervenes Mia Yim and begins to fight against Rachel. This is defended successfully but Mia Yim will finally be able to give you a powerbomb from the second rope with the help of Tegan Nox.

Dakota Kai just with Tegan Nox with a Scorpion Kick and breaks a ladder. Candice LeRae and Dakota Kai try to pick up the briefcase but none of the two succeed because Shirai is involved with a Springboard. The three female wrestlers end up outside the ring, and Chelsea Green is slowly approaching the ladder. Chelsea Green falls after the appearance of Shirai and LeRae you have done throw away the ladder and then these two begin to climb it. Io Shirai throws Candice LeRae the ladder and picks up the briefcase.

RESULT: Io Shirai is the next challenge for the women’s championship NXT

THIS is how far these 6️⃣Superstars are willing to go for an opportunity at the #WWENXT #WomensTitle! pic.twitter.com/5L4xfeg2Oe — WWE (@WWE) April 9, 2020

Don’t forget to follow Planet Wrestling, the web’s number one Wrestling in Spanish so you don’t miss anything that happens in the world of Wrestling and all News of WWE. Don’t miss out on anything!

Remember that we give you all the information about the events of WWE:

Follow us on all our social networks, check us out on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. In addition you can also join our group on WhatsApp and Discord.