It is time to support these places of beauty in CDMX

Now more than ever it is important to help local businesses. If you are addicted to the beauty and are thinking that the first thing you’ll do when the end of the pandemic is out to cut your hair or you there is an urgent need mani, this note is for you.

Several enterprising women, owners of some of our places of nails, hair and eyelashes favorites are joined in this quarantine to give a message to all your customers with a video. “The situation is becoming more and more difficult, and survival is difficult if we do not have support in which opened”, they comment.

“None of us wants to leave without a job to the manicurists and the people of our team. All we are still paying wages and trying to help the best that we can. That’s why we made the video”.

Now is the time to help, many of the establishments that are in the video have launched packages that you can acquire in advance in addition to many surprises such as raffles and promos.

Follow them on their profiles Instagram for more: @azafransalon @isa_pau_manipedi @to.mano_manicure @vnbrowslashes @mylkbeautybar @mintnailsboutique @blinknbrow_mx @hand_spa and help us to achieve your goal: let any person of their teams will be left without salary and without a job!