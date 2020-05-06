“I’ve always admired Maria Sharapova”

Sofia Kenin was the great revelation of the early 2020’s. The american tennis player won the Australian Open by beating Garbine Muguruza in the final in a spectacular match. Prior to this title, his best result in a Grand Slam tournament came at the French Open in 2019, where he defeated Serena Williams and reached the fourth round.

A week after winning the Australian Open In 2020, Kenin represented the united States in the qualifying round of the Fed Cup. She defeated Anastasija Sevastova in the opening match rubber against Latvia.

The next day he lost to Jeļena Ostapenko while Serena Williams lost to Sevastova. This forced a fifth and decisive match of the doubles rubber between Kenin / Bethanie Mattek-Sands and Ostapenko / Sevastova.

The duo american won in two sets in just 75 minutes to send the united States to the Finals of the Fed Cup. The tennis player born in Moscow gives credit to his Russian roots for their competitive tennis, and brave in the great courts.

Kenin has inspired the five-time champion of Grand Slam, Maria Sharapova. “She is fierce. She is very competitive. Never surrenders. It is like an instinct Russian to me. I was born in Russia. I have always admired, ” said the 21-year old woman.

“I think it’s great that she won Wimbledon at 17. It was mirandola on the tv, lying down on the couch. And I was like, “oh my God”, is Maria Sharapova, she has just won Wimbledon. How great would it be if I do that? Of course, I’m not going to win it at 17, because I already have 21 ”, added the champion of the Australian Open in 2020, Sofia Kenin.