I’ve never pretended to be someone I’m not, I didn’t want to…

It was not easy to maintain the focus throughout his career. Russian tennis player Maria Sharapova, who at the beginning of 2020 will put an end to his successful career, he referred to the way in which managed to continue in the close-ups on the WTA tour despite being a figure in different branches outside of the tracks.

“It is important to mention my origins. When I came to the united States was always the one that is left out. That girl that was in his own world, very thin, did not have the best English, but it was good, had potential.

I realized that the track was not necessary to engage in a friendship, but know what it was that I had to do, to maintain a high level of concentration. That is a quality that came to me almost naturally.

That level of concentration I have used to my advantage for many years, and I think that has served me to compensate, at times, the lack of a great physicist or a tennis supernatural. My hits have come with a lot of work, have not come naturally,” said the former world number one in the talk he had with Novak Djokovic.

“That feeling that I have not been given anything, that I have not achieved anything in easy way, I have carried with me throughout my professional career. When you win your first Grand Slam you encounter many situations that are beyond your control, and I felt that the only way to continue to be very good at what mine was keeping that level of concentration.

I visualize my tactics, I think of how I feel, I reflect on the pressure, it is my way of being. I’ve never pretended to be what I am not. This I have been I, always, from day one, and I’ve been consistent with that,” added the Russian statements published by the ‘Point Break’