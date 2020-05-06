Jaime Camil recapture the box-office mexican with ‘Crazy for you’

The romantic comedy deals with topics of psychological disorders and emotional distress such as anxiety, bipolar, attention deficit, schizophrenia, autism, among others. Camil said that always seeks to delve into the stories of his characters to give them realism, and for his new film was no exception, since he was in contact with people suffering from mental disorders with the goal to correctly interpret without falling into disrespect.

“Is that the romantic comedy is suddenly very powerful. We are used to receive romantic comedies of all sides in where there seems to be a competition to see which actor is more clown on the screen, and I think that is a bad thing, because the comedy can also work to make people reflect. This is a script very well written by the same writers that did ‘Mrs. Doubtfire’ with Robin Williams, then imagine, the backbone of the film is very solid and is very good. In addition, we have a theme background very interesting and serious, because without mock and with respect we speak of mental conditions that many people suffer in Mexico and the world. The comedy is a very effective vehicle for touching sensitive topics, in a way that is honest, direct, sincere and with no taboos, because in Mexico we also like a lot of mock our tragedies,” added Jaime.

US AND MEXICO JOIN

In addition to Sandra Echeverría and Jaime Camil, the cast of the film is composed by big figures of the entertainment of national and international Ana Belena, Monica Huarte, Daniel Tovar, Kevin Holt, Luis Arrieta, Pamela Almanza, James Maslow, Juan Soler, Pia Watson, Brooke Shields, and Jason Alexander. On this union of cultures and languages, Jaime said that the script was who union these actors, they all fell in love with the story.

“It’s all very natural and organic because we supposedly live in San Francisco, then we did many collaborations with great international talent such as Brooke Shields, Jason Alexander, Brian Baumgartner and James Maslow of the group Big Time Rush, and everything flowed even more at the couple with a powerful cast national as Sandra Echeverria, Juan Soler, Mónica Huarte, Luis Arrieta, Ana Belena, among many others, a cast of dream in truth. Without a doubt they are all there because they read the script and liked it, and more friend of mine who is Brooke because we worked together in ‘Jane The Virgin’, with all due respect, if you don’t like the script he is going to say: thanks, but no Thanks,” said the actor and producer.