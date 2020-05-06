Trailer for Valley Girl: Jessica Rothe starred in the remake MGM musical

Orion Pictures has finally revealed the advancement officer in the upcoming remake of musical comedy from director Rachel Lee Goldenberg Girl of the valleystarring Happy day of the deathJessica Rothe and Josh Whitehouse. Originally scheduled for release in the cinemas over a year ago in June of 2018, the film is now scheduled to debut on Digital Friday, may 8. Check out the video in the player below along with the publication, and the first photos!

In addition, MGM has announced that, for the first time, the original movie from Martha Coolidge Girl of the valley is now available in digital format that you can purchase by clicking here. Based on the classic Shakespeare’s Romeo and Juliet, the film of romantic comedy-1983 was directed by Deborah Foreman and Oscar winner Nicolas Cage in his first role as the main protagonist.

Julie (Jessica Rothe) is the best girl of the valley in the 80’s. A creative spirit is free; Julie spends time with her best friends shopping at the Galleria shopping center and making plans for the prom. That is, until he falls in love with Randy (Joshua Whitehouse), a rocker punk from the Sunset Strip, that defies all that the Valley and Julie represent. Despite the rejection of friends and family, Julie must leave the safety of his world to follow her heart and discover what it really means to be a Girl from the Valley.

With a soundtrack of rock and roll from the 80’s produced by the legendary Harvey Mason, Jr. with dance numbers from choreographer Mandy Moore, Girl of the valley it is a musical adaptation of the hit movie of 1983 that changed the life of american teenager forever.

The film stars Jessica Rothe (Happy day of the death, The Land) as Julie Richman, Josh Whitehouse (The knight before christmas) as Randy, Chloe Bennet (Agents of protection) as Karen, Logan Paul (The thinning) as Mickey, Jessie Ennis (Mystic Quest: the feast of the crow) as Stacey, Ashleigh Murray (Riverdale) as Loryn and Mae Whitman (Scott Pilgrim against the world) Will also feature Clueless Alicia Silverstone as the adult version of Julie along with Tony Revolori, Rob Huebel, Judy Greer, Camila Morrone, Peyton List, and Danny Ramirez.

Girl of the valley The remake is directed by Emmy award winner Rachel Lee Goldenberg (A Deadly Adoption, Between Two Ferns) from a script written by Amy Talkington, and history of Andrew Lane and Wayne Crawford. It is produced by Matt Smith and Steven J. Wolfe.