Jimmie Allen ft. Noah Cyrus – This Is Us [2020] | Videoclip | Actualidad

If you still don’t know the contributions of the family Cyrus the world of music beyond Miley and Billy Ray Cyrus, pay attention because the minor clan has a lot to offer.

After surprising the whole world with hits as noteworthy as Lonely, Stay Together or his debut with Make Me (Cry)as well as having collaborated with artists of the stature of Alan Walker in All Falls Down or Again with the late XXXTentacion, Noah Cyrus it seems to have recharged his energies, and, a few months after you have filed Julynow comes with its new and catchy featuring.

This is us is the title of this romantic song is purely pop that both contrasts with others of its simple, with more trends towards R&B, trap, and even electronics. An aspect that also attracts a lot of attention if we look at Jimmie Allenthe other half of the tandem and important figure in country music today.

A topic that gets a letter full of sentiment with a chorus that sings of how love can change your way of seeing life, to put aside the individual perspective: “If only back then we’d have been together / But it was just you / And that was just me / Before we found love / Now, this is us“that is to say, “If only at that time / we been together / But you were only you / And we were just I / Before finding love / Now, are we.”

Although the song was released in February, it has not been until now when we’ve had the opportunity to see the video clip of This is us. A story in the middle of the rain, and although the level of the water rises, the artists overcome any obstacle together. With a background in the dark is the protagonist, Noah Cyrus appears in order to give light to the clip, something that gets with a vengeance in a role that has nothing to do with the facet so rebellious to the one you have so accustomed us, and which recalls, in large part, to the time that his sister decided to break with the stage of Hannah Montana.

Since then, there’s no denying that it’s a family with talent.