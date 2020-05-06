Jodie Foster and Shailene Woodley join the promising movie of Benedict Cumberbatch

Jodie Foster, Shailene Woodley and Tahar Rahim are you ready to join Benedict Cumberbatch in “Prisoner 760“ directed by Kevin Macdonald. STXinternational will present the film to buyers at the American Film Market. The double Oscar winner and the star of “Big Little Lies” will put a condiment interesting to the tape.

The film tells the true story of a fight for survival against all odds. Captured by the government of the united States, Mohamedou Ould Slahi (Rahim) languishes in prison for years without charges or trial. Losing all hope, Slahi finds allies in the defender Nancy Hollander (Foster) and its associated Teri Duncan (Woodley).

Together, they face countless obstacles on a desperate quest for justice. His controversial defense, along with the evidence uncovered by the formidable military prosecutor Tte. Stuart Couch (Cumberbatch), finally reveals a shocking and far-reaching conspiracy. The film is based on the memories more sold of the New York Times of Mohamedou Ould Slahi: “Guantánamo Diary”.

The stage of filming will begin in south Africa on the 2nd of December. Macdonald is directing from a script by Michael Bronner, a exproductor of “60 Minutes,” with extensive experience in bringing real stories to the big screen, having contributed to pre-research for the programs “United 93“, “Green Zone” and “Captain Phillips” of Paul Greengrass.

Foster won two times the Oscar, the Golden Globe and the BAFTA, and is most known for her roles in “The silence of the innocent” and “Contact“. For his part, Rahim was nominated for a BAFTA for his performance in “A prophet” of Jacques Audiard. Woodley recently won a Golden Globe nominations and an Emmy for her role in “Big Little Lies” and is most known for representing Tris in the series “Divergent“. Cumberbatch was nominated for an Oscar for his performance in “The Imitation Game” and Macdonald won an Academy award for “One Day in September“.