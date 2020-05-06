Kaia Gerber and Cindy Crawford know that this is the coat most shrewd of the season

Are mother and daughter share the same passion for fashion. Together or separately mark the trend of street style and are the benchmark of style each one in your age. The trends keep united and agreed on the perfect trench coat for this season.

Kaia Gerber and Cindy Crawford. Photo: ID.

Cindy Crawford was one of the models at the top in the 80’s and 90’s. It was acclaimed by all the top designers of the world and marked a before and an after in the fashion.

His daughter, Kaia Gerber follows in the footsteps of her mother and with only 18 years already conquered the world of fashion.

The two are about style men and women and give us lessons of styling each time they go out to the street.

The perfect trench coat

The top Cindy Crawford with the coat more comfortable and trendy of the season. Photo. IG.

With the arrival of winter, Cindy and Kaia came out on the street with outfits that are very similar and agreed that this capping is the must-have you can’t miss.

The covered in question is the garment most powerful of this seasonwith a retro touch has several attributes that go up to the podium: comfortable, warm, classic and very cool.

It was used in the 70’s where the styles more boho claimed and today back with all his forces to conquer the coldest days.

Cindy Crawford took one of the label Chloé and combined it with jeans and suede boots.

The heiress

Kaia Gerber, took yours and

The top Kaia Gerber is one of the models most requested of the moment. She starred in many covers of fashion magazines and paraded for prestigious labels.

The model centeniall is pertaining to millions of girls that will follow their steps and their looks.

Kaia strolled through the streets of New York with a coat very similar to that of your mom and also combined it with jeans and boots in tip.

This look functional and inspiring it is the proof that both are on the same page at the time of lookearse and that leave your footprint in the styles of more cancheros.

