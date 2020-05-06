Kaley Cuoco and the cast of ‘The Big Bang Theory’ in its beginnings

Kaley Cuoco and her companions in their early

The successful american series The Big Bang Theory came to an end after being on the air in television for 12 years. The first chapter was broadcast on 24 September 2007 and the actors that formed part of it jumped to the fame, after the great acceptance was the story.

Kaley Cuoco along with Jim Parsons, Johnny Galecki, Kunal Nayyar and Simon Helberg, among others, became big stars because each one of the characters that performed throughout twelve seasons, they managed to fit in between the millions of viewers who felt identified with the genii scientists who are immersed in their world.

Throughout all these years, each one of the actors was changing physically, so that you remember how they looked when they started this famous project and how much they have changed over time.