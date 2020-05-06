Kate Middleton wore the dress two years before Jennifer Aniston made a trend. Photo: www.magazinespain.com

Surely, you remember the outfit that Kate Middleton used in the beginning of march, when, conducted a tour for Irelandto the side of her husband prince William, and the protagonist of his attire on this occasion was a dress party in green, what you’ve already done a memory?, well, then, this garment was used much earlier by the american actress, Jennifer Anistonso, if you haven’t noticed, right now, we tell you all the details.

Outfit of the Duchess of Cambridge in Ireland

The beautiful dress she wore Kate Middleton in emerald green, during one of the days we visited Ireland, where, fell in love with all the wizards of renown, therefore, that received from television characters, dine, sport and all sectors of the country, and was not for less, since, wore as a star during the night of the official event to which were invited, she and prince William, and who, was held in the Guinness Storehouse’s Gravity Bar in Dublin.

Kate Middleton and prince William in Ireland. Photo: Vogue Mexico.



The elegant dress that made it look beautiful to the Duchess of Cambridge that day has an approximate value of 41 thousand 884 pesos, and it is a pledge of the well-known firm The Vampire”s Wife, whose model is called Falconetti.

This exclusive design is made of silk, metallic, has sleeves that are transparent, and it looks the flyers both at the end of your midi skirt as the sleeves, and although you love him, this look had already been used by another woman just as important in the world, therefore, we speak of the spectacular Jennifer Aniston.

Jennifer Aniston wore before the dress of Kate Middleton

Jennifer Aniston wore before the dress of Kate Middleton. Photo: Vogue Mexico.



In the year 2018, the american actress, attended to the television program show of Jimmy Kimmel, to be interviewed, and it was at that time, did not hesitate to show you its beauty by means of the same model that Kate Middleton recently wore, but in black color, so, the beautiful Jennifer Aniston, was ahead of the real fashion two years before, though, it is not unique, because, there is a big list of celebrities who have fallen before the charms of this dress; so that, the firm the Vampire”s Wife, is the true star of all the glaumor squandered.

YOU MAY BE INTERESTED: Kate Middleton and William speak about your video in this quarantine

Among women who have opted for this dress are Chloë Moretz, Charlotte Riley, Leighton Meester, Elisabeth Moss, Kylie Minogue and Sam Taylor-Johnson.

With information of Publimetro and Hello.