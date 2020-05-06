Lady Gaga, BTS and Obama will participate in the graduation virtual 2020

Los Angeles – The former u.s. president Barack Obama and his wife, Michelle, give a speech in an event that will YouTube on June 6 as the graduation ceremony alternative which will be attended by Lady Gaga, BTS, Malala Yousafzai and Alicia Keys, among others.

With the title “Dear Class of 2020” (Dear class of 2020), the platform and the guests organized a graduation digital for all those students who may not attend a celebration for the end of his studies to the cause of the current pandemic of the coronavirus.

The event, which will be broadcast on June 6, will include the participation of the marriage Obama, who will give a graduation speech.

Also engage the human rights activist Malala Yousafzai, the former secretary of Defense of the united States, Robert M. Gates, the exsecretaria of State Condoleezza Rice and pop stars Lady Gaga and BTS.

In addition, the south Korean BTS will give a concert later as hosts of the after party to the event of graduation.

For the moment, have also confirmed their performance Alicia Keys, Kelly Rowland, Kerry Washington, Chloe x Halle, and the protagonist of the series “Euphoria”, Zendaya.

“Graduation is a tradition expected by students and their families. With the current state of the world, YouTube wants to provide some inspiration in the form of a ceremony virtual,” he said in a press release Susanne Daniels, global director of YouTube content.

This is not the only event of graduation virtual which will be held in the united States.

As an example, Facebook will organise another similar initiative on the 15th of may, which will feature Oprah Winfrey as master of ceremonies and performers such as Awkwafina, Jennifer Garner, Lil Nas X and Simone Days.