Leighton Meester, Blair Waldorf in ‘Gossip Girl’, will be mother for the second time

Leighton Meester and her husband Adam Brody you are in luck. The actress, known for give life to the popular character of Blair Waldorf in the series Gossip Girl, and her husband, who rose to fame for playing Seth Cohen in the series of the late 90’s The O. C, are expecting their second child together.

Blair Waldorf (Leighton Meester) in the fourth season of Gossip Girl

As has been shown by some pictures taken by several ‘paparazzi’ americans, in one of his last outings in public near his home in Los Angeles, the singer has been seen sporting a bulging guttherefore, one can infer that in a matter of weeks, give you a brother or sister to the little Arlo Dayfour years ago, in the middle of a crisis by the coronavirus.

In accordance with information published by several media of the united States, Leighton would be already more than six months. In fact, rumors of a possible second pregnancy arose when the actress presented her latest work, the series Single Parentsin the past month of September, a period in which I talk about that could be hiding a growing gut with styles of widths and of a style very different from the usual.

Leighton Meester with her husband Adam Brody

The couple, who still has not wanted to speak about this great news, leads board since almost a decade ago. Following news of the shooting of the film The journey of Arlo in 2011, the two staged a discreet courtship until 2014, when they announced their commitment and they gave the ‘I do’ in an intimate ceremony in California, where I still reside today.

Following this tonic to avoid at all costs to make public details of his life or the family they have formed, no one knew of the birth of the first child of the actors, which took place on 4 August 2015, until the end of two months, when the press took notice of the arrival in the world of Arlo Day.







