Lewis Capaldi will be presented to the iheart Prom 2020

Despite the current pandemic of coronavirus, the iHeartRadio Prom of this year will still take place, albeit virtually, and will be presented by Dua Lipa and JoJo Wright of KIIS-FM.

You are cordially invited to the iheart Prom 2020 presented by @YappaHQ! ✨ Organized by @DUALIPA and @JoJoWright, get ready for the best night of your life with all of your DJ favorites! #iHeartProm https://t.co/Vj4EfX00OL pic.twitter.com/4x6oCUp6C1 – iHeartRadio (@iHeartRadio) may 6, 2020

The iheart Prom is a celebration in the air to students around the country, and the event of four hours shall be transmitted through the stations throughout the country Friday, may 8, at 8 p. m. local time, as well as in the Nation Hit iHeartRadio. The prom will feature DJ mixes from famous Joe Jonas, Diplo, Marshmello, will.i.am, Martin Garrix, Dillon Francis, Loud Luxury and more.

The iHeartRadio Prom will also include special messages for the Class of 2020 of stars such as John Legend, Halsey, Megan Thee Stallion, Bebe Rexha, Noah Cyrus, Asher Angel, Sabrina Carpenter, Sofia Carson, Trevor Daniel, and more, plus a special performance of Lewis Capaldi while he sings his ballad successful ‘Before You Go’ for the first slow dance.

JoJo Wright says about the celebration: “The prom is a milestone as important for high school students across the country. Thanks to the power of radio, we are excited to bring the prom to the safety of the living rooms of our audience, with some of the most important names of the music for the special occasion “.

To add to the festivities, fans who tune in can send photos to your best graduation party, including all those beautiful dresses that the students would not have been able to use otherwise, in the social platforms of iheart using the hashtag #iHeartProm and #iHeartDuaLipa to have the opportunity to win a dancing virtual meet and greet with the own Dua Lipa after the event.

In addition, the fans Dua Lipa that are listening to you can send photos of themselves dressed for their big night during the night, and have the chance to win a virtual meet and greet the pop star, using the hashtags #iHeartProm and #iHeartDua Lipa.

So, I don’t keep those party dresses and / or tuxedo yet! Tune in Friday, may 8, for the iheart Prom.

Listen to the best of Lewis Capaldi in the Apple Music and Spotify.