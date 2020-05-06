Lisa Kudrow and Matthew Perry could give clues to the special ‘Friends’

Twenty-five years have passed from the premiere of ‘Friends’, the series that defined the nineties, we fell in love with his characters and fun stories, but after 10 seasons the series came to an end. The possible projects in which you are working, combined with the fact that Matthew Perry opened his account Instagram they make us think that something they are up to.

In 2019, Jennifer Aniston opened his account in the same social network, which caused great commotion among the fans who have long demanded that all cast members will be part of Instagram, Perry will just be the last one to do so, although still has nothing posted.

The official accounts of Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Courteney Cox, David Schwimmer and Aniston already follow the account of the actor, but he was the first who gave the welcome with a reference to the series and a picture, note it has several years since it was taken.

“¡¡¡Finally!!! ¡Hooray!! I can’t believe what you see my eyes, MY EYES. Welcome to Instagram @mattyperry4 #friendsforlife”, wrote Kudrow.

Although many times mentioned the idea of a reboot, one of the creators made it clear that they will not exceed what was done, therefore, seek a meeting with all the cast, and while all are concerned they can’t come to an agreement. Something natural because in the last season, each actor earned a million dollars per episode.

It is not known if the money is the real problem, it is possible that you are looking for the best script possible. We are talking about the entire cast of the original series most successful of the nineties will return to this idea, the opportunity not to be wasted on any thing and everyone knows it, right? In the meantime enjoy the entire cast of ‘Friends’ on Instagram, where, hopefully, reveal to us the progress of the much desired meeting.