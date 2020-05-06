“Machine Gun Kelly, Do Noah Cyrus or Demi Lovato?” The social networks they confused | Currently

Not a month has passed since we saw Machine Gun Kelly leaving the afterparty for the GRAMMY awards with Noah Cyrus. As expected, the rumors of the relationship soared and soon emerged with one of the couples most unexpected of 2020.

But the appearance of a few photos of the rapper alongside Demi Lovato leaving the club Soho House in Hollwyood has caused a stir among his followers. Are they merely friends, or is now the interpreter of Anyone who fills the heart of Machine Gun Kelly? What was once Noah Cyrus-the other half of the rapper?

Questions in the air whose responses have not yet been found. Yes, we are confident that they will soon be clarified after the appearance of new photos in which I get caught out in the Houston with any of our protagonists in a loving attitude.

But although both MGK as Demi left the scene in separate cars, the half Page Six ensures that the vehicle in which he rode the rapper followed the singer to her house. What came after is still unknown.

As we mentioned in previous lines, the rumors of romance between the rapper and the small Cyrus gathered strength after the celebration of the feast of the Grammy awards last January 26. According to sources close to both “they were holding hands since we came for a break from the after-party, and so continued during the rest of the night. It seemed that they were on a date”.

Be that as it may, the approach of Demi with our main character has caused a stir and has sown doubts among his followers. Machine Gun Kelly, Do Demi Lovato or Noah Cyrus?