Mandy Rose breaks the character, and gives his honest opinion of Dolph Ziggler





The superstar of WWE SmackDown, Mandy Rose, recently had an interview with Chris Van Vliet and discussed a number of issues with respect to his career, as well as his current history with Otis.

The Goddess Golden had been involved in a story of love triangle with Otis and Dolph Ziggler en route to WrestleMania 36, and the story ended with Ziggler and Otis to face on The Grandest Stage Of Them All. Mandy helped Otis to defeat Ziggler at The Show of Shows, and the two have been together since then.

Mandy Rose gives his honest opinion of Dolph Ziggler

While talking with Vliet, Mandy had some words for his former love-interest, Ziggler:

It is very fun to work with him. Obviously you have a lot of experience in the business, and it is very helpful, and it was … still is very fun to work with him.

Mandy opens on Ziggler:

The former best friend of Ziggler and Mandy, Sonya Deville, planned together to make sure that Mandy not to meet with Otis, in February. The villains were exposed in the path to WrestleMania 36, by the “hacker mysterious” of SmackDown.

Ziggler has done everything possible to recover Mandy, after his defeat by Otis at WrestleMania, but it was in vain. Also paid to the former Superstar of the WWE Hornswoggle to try to convince Mandy to come back with him, but she did not budge even a little.

