Mandy Rose, on Sonya Deville: ‘I’m hurt by your words, I am more than just a pretty face’

By Romina Lugo – PUBLISHED on 19/04/2020 AT 02:23

Mandy Rose used the YouTube channel she shares with Sonya Deville Mandy & Sonya Damandy Donutz to upload your part of the challenge of donuts that set days before his fight. Before you begin, he recorded a response to Sonya and their fans after the confrontation they had on the last episode of SmackDown. Then we give them statements most prominent:

“I want to share how I feel at this moment. It is Friday night after SmackDown, and I can not sleep. For those who saw what happened, you know, my ex best friend Sonya Deville basically said that there was more than a dog that is believed to the center of the universe, and that really hurts. It still hurts me. I can’t really explain how I feel. I am without words. This came from the only person who I thought I really knew my true self. Never in a million years thought I would say what I said. I don’t know what I was wrong, that happened on the road. I don’t understand why you feel that way.”

“But there is one thing that I just want to say all of this and is that everything I said Sonya already heard before. All my life I have been told that I am just a pretty face, that without my looks I am nothing, nor would accomplish nothing. They all believe that and Mandy Rose is much more than what it seems. I hope that you all can see that and if not, I hope to show them that they are wrong. It is a pity that Sonya Deville you feel this way or think those things.”

On Friday Night SmackDown, Deville admitted to Mandy that she was tired these past five years together, it all revolved around Mandy and never cared for the duet Fire and Desire, the blame not to have achieved the titles of Champions in Partner female because I was concentrated on Otis and ended attacking them top of the ring.

