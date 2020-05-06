Marathon Sunday with “The Big Bang Theory”

Due to the quarantine by the coronavirus, the channel to pay Warner has for the fans, this is almost a year on from the broadcast of the last episode of the series, and this Sunday, April 12, Warner Channel will be a marathon of the top twenty episodes of The Big Bang Theory.

It will be a Easter special of eight hours to be with Sheldon, Penny, Leonard, Howard, Raj, Amy and Bernadette, and where all that extrañen the adventures of this group of friends will have the chance to reconnect with the obsessions and hobbies of a nerd most famous of the tv.

Between the chapters is that in the that Howard and Bernadette are married, in a hurry before the imminent departure of the engineer to the space.

Also where Sheldon forbidding Penny to enter your apartment, while Howard and Raj looking for the residence of the girls from America’s Next Top Model.

Another of the most remembered and that there will be in the special is the one in which Raj, distressed at the possibility that the deported to India, I decided to work for Sheldon, could not miss the episode in which Leonard found out that his girlfriend believed in psychics.

It is worth noting that over its twelve seasons, “The Big Bang Theory” broke several records and had an average of viewers weekly that many times exceeded 17 million and became the comedy longest in the history of american television, with 276 chapters cast and where to complete the 22 minutes that it took for each chapter, recorded five to nine hours.

And where no one expected that a series about scientists would be just as successful and its protagonists became world famous, especially Jim Parsons, who accompanied him in the main roles Johnny Galecki, Kaley Cuoco, Simon Helberg, Kunal Nayyar, Sara Gilbert and Melissa Rauch.

The appointment is this Wednesday starting at noon with the marathon of “The Big Bang Theory” by the signal of the channel to pay Warner Channel.

