Maria Sharapova breaks rules of confinement to visit his friends

The Russian tennis player now comes with the entrepreneur Alexander Gilkes.

Maria Sharapova he was photographed while visiting friends in Los Angeles with her boyfriend Alexander Gilkes.

The tennis withdrawal is found in your luxurious home of THE and it seemed to take a break from the rules of social distancing.

Sharapova was seen on Friday afternoon relaxing on a balcony next to another couple on the beach of Manhattan Beach.

Sharapova appears to defy coronavirus lockdown guidelines as tennis star visits friends’ beach pad with boyfriend https://t.co/IFBcsZL1aO — Sun Sport (@SunSport) April 25, 2020

This does not seem to be the first time that Sharapova take the rules lightly, five days ago he wrote on Instagram that she and Gilkes were “at a friend’s house on the beach.”

