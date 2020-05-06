Maria Sharapova reveals the reason for his retirement

The Russian Maria Sharapova, ex número uno in the world and who announced his retirement from tennis in February, he confessed that there came a time when that stopped feeling comfortable within the court and was unable to overcome it.

In a conversation on Instagram with the Serbian Novak Djokovic, the winner of five Grand Slams revealed that no longer felt the same to be in competition and, although I thought it was momentary, they could not leave behind.

“I suffered a lot physically, I thought they were potholes that I could overcome, was looking for any way to do this, but was still suffering on the track. My father asked me if I wanted to go with him to play a little tennis, and answered him not”, he explained.

Sharapova had a successful career of almost 20 years, which is attributed to have always maintained a great concentration during the tournaments.

“I realized that the track was not necessary to engage in a friendship, but know what it was that I had to do, to maintain a high level of concentration. I have used it in my favor for many years, and I think that has served me to compensate, at times, the lack of a great physicist or a tennis supernatural”, he declared.

The retirement has not been easy for Maria Sharapova; however, it has found the necessary balance in other activities and interests that has been established to pass the time.

“I think that the transition after retiring has been totally different to what I imagined. My interests outside of the track has been provided. Throughout my career, I have been able to build a solid foundation for what happened when you left the tennis,” he concluded.