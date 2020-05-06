Maria Sharapova thanks to Evian for continuing to Rafael Nadal with a donation to Red Cross

Maria Sharapova, thanks to the brand of bottled water, Evian, sponsored many tennis tournaments, made a donation to the Red Cross. The sum donated will help the health workers in many highly affected countries, such as France, the Uk, Switzerland and the united States.

Rafael Nadal also recently helped the Red Cross by participating in the project #OurBestVictory, but is concentrated in the Spanish branch of the organization. “In all the world, the hospitals, the health services and health workers are under a lot of pressure.

To support those who are on the front line and those affected, we have donated to the Red Cross. This donation will be used to help relieve the pressure on the health services in France, the United Kingdom, Switzerland and the united States, and to supply medical equipment to the volunteers, ” wrote Evian on Instagram.

“We want to thank greatly to those who are on the front line, who are risking their lives to help the most vulnerable,” he continued. Maria Sharapova is brand ambassador of the water in French, even appeared in some ads to promote it.

Perhaps the most impressive of them is the one that runs against Madison Keys, throwing empty water bottles to a container. “We take care to choose the right package and format for every occasion, in order to protect both the quality of our product, as the health of consumers and the planet.

In restaurants and hotels, we offer Evian in glass bottles that are returnable when possible: once empty, they are brought back to our site bottling to be cleaned and refilled, ” says Evian on your site.

The help to workers health and the environment, Evian has shown its care for the welfare of the people in all the world, for this reason the former Russian tennis player thanks to mark for such a solidarity work.