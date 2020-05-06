May 6, 2020 • TurnHeelWrestling

Discover what’s most important show prior to the WWE NXT: may 6, 2020.

WWE issued this Wednesday, a new chapter of NXT from the Performance Center. As usual, our friend Jesus will be in charge of writing of minute to minute what’s going happening. Until then, we tell you what is most important in the pre-WWE NXT: may 6, 2020.

Adam Cole and Velveteen Dream will have their combat holder

Although it has taken him almost around 2 months, finally Adam Cole and Velveteen Dream will be fought in the duel for the Championship of NXT. Dream make their intentions clear in march when he lifted the Championship from the champion. Now Cole will have to do to meet the challenge. Will you be able to sleep velvety snatch the leader of The Undisputed WAS the longest reign in history, or will Adam ruling the yellow mark?

Charlotte Flair defends the title against Io Shirai

Charlotte Flair returned to his throne as the Champion Female of NXT to the knock out Rhea Ripley at WrestleMania, but how long will the second reign of The Queen?

His first defence comes this Wednesday night against Io Shirai . The Evil Genius of The Sky won his opportunity by winning a Six-Woman Ladder Match .

A stalwart of the brand black and gold since his arrival, Shirai has made clear that it does not bow to anyone, and showed no signs of intimidation when faced with The Queen last week.

Can Shirai to win the title, or Charlotte will send it to the end of the line?

Karrion Kross will make its debut next to Scarlett

Doomsday finally arrives in the ring of NXT this Wednesday night when Karrion Kross makes her debut in the ring with Scarlett.

After issuing warnings premonitorias for months, Kross finally we will show the Universe NXT of what is capable in the ring. We have already been given a look brutal, as I have not seen Tommaso Ciampa from that Kross and Scarlett what ambushed them last month.

Why they attacked The Blackheart is not yet clear. But make no mistake: Kross you think you have bad intentions in store for his first opponent.

Finn Balor seeks justice against his mysterious attacker

However, with a list of suspects which extends a mile, Finn Bálor is determined to solve the mystery of who tended to a heinous sneak attack on the area of the backstage two weeks ago.

The Prince recently participated in a tense war of words with The Velveteen Dream and was scheduled to face before being ambushed, has been in disagreement with the Champion of the United Kingdom, WALTER and the rest of the Empire, and has long-standing problems with several other superstars prominent of NXT, including WAS undisputed, Johnny Gargano and more.

Bálor has already promised to call her attacker this week on NXT, but will the mysterious assailant the temerity to reveal to the Universe NXT and look Bálor with the eyes of steel? Could the punches between Bálor and your attacker to be very far away?

Dominik Dijakovik faces Johnny Gargano

When not boast excessively of becoming the first Triple Crown winner in the history of NXT, while flattering a chicken dinner prepared by Candice LeRae, or talking about why he and his wife are the only “good people” true of NXT, Johnny Gargano has found time to attract the wrath of almost all the Superstars of the brand black and gold.

Case in point: Dominik Source . After you leave you speechless with a number of classics instant against Keith Lee, to win the american title of NXT and risk life and limb within the dangerous cages double WarGames, The Rare Breed has turned his attention to Johnny Wrestling. The source believes that Gargano is simply playing the victim, despite the fact that NXT was placed in approximately 46,000 acquisitions consecutive”.

Can the crafty Gargano overcome by imposing the Source? Do you or the Source will eventually give Gargano the kind of beating that many in the Universe NXT feel that you should be?

Remember to check out TurnHeelWrestling to stay abreast of the latest news on WWE, AEW and other companies Pro Wrestling. In addition, you can follow us on our social networks to not miss any of the new features: Tweeter, Facebook, Discord, YouTube, Twitch and Instagram.