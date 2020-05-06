Melissa Rauch gives birth with her husband in a video call

Melissa Rauch and her husband Winston Beigel, are already parents of a little girl.

The father could not be there in person in the delivery by having to take care of her daughter.

Live on the stage of pregnancy, delivery and post-partum during a global pandemic like the one we are currently going through all over the world for the Covid-19 is not easy. Doubts, fears, uncertainty, loneliness and in some cases… The famous do not get rid of this and now the actress Melissa Rauch, known for playing Bernardette in ‘The Big Bang Theory’, has decided to tell in first person their experience.

The actress has become a mother for the second time of a child which they have named Brooks. Together with her husband, the writer Winston Beigel, already had another daughter, Sadie of two and a half years. In a publication of Instagram in that it shows a cap of the small, has spoken of the experience: “I Am incredibly grateful and thrilled to announce the birth of our son, Brooks Rauch, whom we receive in the world and directly in our hearts. Their arrival was made possible, in large part, thanks to the heroes of the first line: the nurses and doctors who work every day to make sure that life keeps moving forward, regardless of the circumstances. Words can’t describe how grateful I am that this baby joins our family, but to say that it is a moment of surreal to bring life into the world is an understatement. That’s why, I wanted to share some thoughts with other women who are pregnant or ‘pandemamamas’, as I like to call us, who are navigating these unknown waters”.

Melissa has written an essay for the american edition of Glamour in which has told how hard that was because he had to do it alone. “Although the hospital was giving birth to itself allowed couples to biological, my husband had to stay home with our daughter, since our original plan for the family to come to the city, as well as our back-up plans, were no longer options due to the coronavirus”says the actress.

Before the time came, went through a spiral of emotions: “In the weeks leading up to the birth, I had a lot of fear for how you would get out everything. Had good days in which I had felt optimistic: ‘I can with this!’. And other days of complete panic: ‘what kind of hell are we living for?’. So I prepare for a scenario that I never thought I would face: fill my bag of hospital with baby wipes and to practice breathing with a mask”.

The actress does not try to sweeten the situation, and admits there were many times in which I missed a lot of your partner, but still was able to bring together all of the value that could for an experience that is as important as giving birth. “Here’s the good: I realized that the birth is never going to be in the background. No matter what happens, when a human being comes out of another human being becomes the main focus, there is no other option. There is No pandemic, or a fear of being alone, not anger from not having your partner there. Had a job to do. The nurses, the doctor and my husband (which followed the birth of our son on FaceTime) it finally made me feel safe and protected.”

But his last message was of encouragement and support for other women who have to go through the same situation soon, reminding them that they are not alone and that you are able to get it: “you can do this, you will do so, and what will you do with the ferocity of all the powerful women warriors who have brought life and hope to this world in the most incomprehensible”.