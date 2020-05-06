Miley Cyrus and Wiz Khalifa celebrated the 4/20 with “curious” publications

This Monday, April 20, various artists such as Miley Cyrus, Wiz Khalifa and Snoop Dogg- they turned to their social networks to celebrate the 4/20. The exestrella Disney Channel was quite distressed by not being able to celebrate this day by smoking a little; however, this was no impediment to share with their followers.

Since its official account of Instagram, Miley Cyrus had no better way to commemorate the 4/20 than with an authentic publication where it is shown to her, in an animated format, under the title of ‘Miley High Club’. “I won’t be smoking, but the rest of my family will certainly do … Happy 4/20″, he wrote in the description of the post.

It should be recalled that her father Billy Ray Cyrus and her sister Noah Cyrus have expressed in previous occasions, who appreciate -much – marijuana. The publication of Miley has more than 400 thousand likes, in addition to a series of comments by his fans, those who agreed with the words of the singer. Also, do not hesitate to ask, also, that please launch the new album.

On the other hand, Wiz Khalifa is headed to the social network Twitter to take advantage of the 4/20 and launch of ‘The saga of Wiz Khalifa’. Apparently, it was the best day to release a world premiere musical of this kind for him. What do you think?

WHO IS MILEY CYRUS?

Miley Cyrus is an american singer. Became world famous thanks to its participation in Hannah Montana. It has 6 studio albums. His hit song ‘Wrecking Ball’ won several awards. Their latest Ep, ‘She is comming’, was published in may of 2019. Married with Liam Hemsworth to the end of 2018 and is currently in the process of divorce.

