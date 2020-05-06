Miley Cyrus revealed what he will do when he finishes quarantine

The current global health emergency has forced us to take refuge in our homes and turn away from our friends and family. That is why, probably one of the first things you want to do when individuals overcome the crisis will be hugging their loved ones. And he has to know Miley Cyrus.

The american singer revealed in an interview with WSJ. Magazine, your first plan after the quarantine will be to hug their parents.

“The first thing you want to do is definitely hug my mom and dad when you have the green light. Right now my mom not me approach”, review E! Online.

However, the interpreter of ‘Wrecking Ball’ has remained connected with his family in a virtual way. Tools like Facetime have been of great help to be in contact with his mother.

Miley Cyrus is the daughter of singer / actor Billy Ray Cyrus and Tish Cyrus. Has five brothers: also a singer Noah Cyrus and Trace, Christopher, Brandi, and Braison .