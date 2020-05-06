millions will graduate with the presence of Obama, Lady Gaga and even BTS – Telemundo Washington, DC (44)

WASHINGTON, D. C. The president Barack Obama will join a number of vips and will deliver the commencement address to the three million graduates of the united States during a televised event on may 16 at 8 p. m. ET. This event is organized by The LeBron James Family Foundation, XQ Institute and The Entertainment Industry Foundation.

Other participants in the event include Megan Rapinoe, YBN Cordae, Chika, Charli D’amelio, Dixie D’amelio, Loren Gray, Brandan “Bmike” Odums, Henry Platt and Jonah Platt.

The one-hour special, “Graduate Together: America Honors the High School Class of 2020”, will be broadcast simultaneously on NBC, ABC, CBS, and Fox. Will include appearances from LeBron James, Pharrell Williams, and Malala Yousafzai, the Jonas Brothers, Bad Bunny, Yara Shahidi, Ben Platt, Lena Waithe and H. E. R.

Obama will join several students from the last year of high school in the Chicago Public Schools and members of the Body of Young Workers from Obama, who form part of the Foundation’s team Obama to “inspire, empower, and connect people to change their world”.

“Graduate Together” was undertaken by high school students and educators. Will feature speeches, graduation, presentations, and more. Also be transmitted in TikTok, Facebook, YouTube, Complex Networks, PeopleTV, and other digital platforms.

Other virtual events

This is not the only event of graduation virtual which will be held in the united States.

Also Obama and his wife Michelle give a speech at an event that will YouTube on June 6 as the graduation ceremony alternative which will be attended by Lady Gaga, BTS, Malala Yousafzai and Alicia Keys, among others.

With the title “Dear Class of 2020” (Dear class of 2020), the platform of videos and invited guests will host a graduation digital for all those students who may not attend a celebration for the end of his studies to the cause of the current pandemic of the coronavirus.

The event, which will be broadcast on June 6, will include the participation of the marriage Obama, who will give a graduation speech.

Also engage the human rights activist Malala Yousafzai, the former secretary of Defence of the USA Robert M. Gates, the exsecretaria of State Condoleezza Rice and pop stars Lady Gaga and BTS.

In addition, the south Korean BTS will give a concert later as hosts of the after party to the event of graduation. For the moment, have also confirmed their performance Alicia Keys, Kelly Rowland, Kerry Washington, Chloe x Halle, and the protagonist of the series “Euphoria”, Zendaya.

“Graduation is a tradition expected by students and their families. With the current state of the world, YouTube wants to provide some inspiration in the form of a ceremony virtual,” he said in a press release Susanne Daniels, global director of YouTube content.

On the other hand, Facebook will organise another similar initiative on the 15th of may, which will feature Oprah Winfrey as master of ceremonies and performers such as Awkwafina, Jennifer Garner, Lil Nas X and Simone Days.

For her part, Hillary Clinton, Jimmy Fallon, John Legend and other celebrities recorded their own speeches in a pódcast special, available from mid of this month.