Miss the ring: Andrade applies body slam to Charlotte Flair up a few boxes

WWE has continued carrying out their programmingbut with strict security measures. So you could see during WrestleMania 36, which was recorded in two nights and conducted both in the Performance Center of the company behind closed doors as in the other locations secret.

This has been followed with recordings of weekly RAW and SmackDown, but with very, very lean staff. By the same, many superstars already miss the ring and one of them is Andrade.

The mexican, committed to Charlotte Flair, surprised his girlfriend while ordering a few boxes, and, without more, she had a cute body slam about the same, causing the laughter of the Queen.

Charlotte received instead the title of NXT at WrestleMania after winning in a good fight to Rhea Ripley, while Andrade dropped out with an injury the fight for the titles in a couple, together Angel Garza before the monarchs of RAW, The Street Profits.

Charlotte Flair with the title of NXT again, defeating Rhea Ripley at WrestleMania.

