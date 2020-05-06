Models and designers come together to celebrate the first parade virtual history

The fashion industry it has been one of the hardest-hit by the pandemic coronavirus, an affectation that many firms have been seen as an opportunity to raise a new commercial strategy via online. A few days ago Jacquemus presenting the first campaign of fashion produced via Facetime with Bella Hadid as the protagonist. A historic step in the industry and who this past weekend joined the first parade virtual held on Youtube.

The stylist and fashion editor Carine Roitfeld was responsible for preparing this gateway digital which had the objective of raising funds for the foundation AmfAR (The foundation for AIDS Research). “As you know, last June I started to make real a dream that I always had to organize my own parade, CR Runway. We would like to now use our walkway to create a platform for the benefit of the research and the fight against the Covid-19”, said the responsible of the magazine CR Fashion Book.









The parade lasted about thirty minutes and counted with the participation of different designers as Diane von Furstenberg, Maria Grazia Chiur (Dior), Virgil Abloh (Louis Vuitton and Off-White), Pierpaolo Piccoli (Valentino) and Fernando Garcia (Oscar de la Renta), which appeared in the first minutes of the video reflecting on the industry in these times.

Images that alternated with the preparation of various models of the 90’s and today that from their houses showed how maquillaban, styled their hair and were looking for different clothing to surprise in this virtual catwalk. It should be noted that this is an event that returned to gather in a virtual way to Adriana Lima, Alessandra Ambrosio and Miranda Kerrthree of the angels of Victoria’s Secret’s most iconic landmarks.

In addition to the parade counted with the presence of Amber Valletta, Eva Herzigova, Karolina Kurkova, Ashley Graham, Irina Shayk or Karlie Kloss who showed that they can parade in any corner of housefrom the living room to the garden, and also with the company of their animals. It should be noted that the choice of clothing was supervised by Roitfeld, and models are recorded with their mobile phones.















A parade unique that already has more than 227.000 visualizations and you still have a working website to keep donating money to the cause. “In this time of crisis, we are expanding our efforts to include support to research on the coronavirus, for which we have established the Fund amfAR to fight against the COVID-19”, pointing Kevin Robert Frost, executive director of amfAR, who adds, “all the money donated to the HIV research will remain in research for HIV, while all donations to this special fund will be allocated to research on the COVID-19”.













The parade came back to join Miranda Kerr, Alessandra Ambrosio and Adriana Lima, three of los angeles most iconic Victoria’s Secret









