Movies for which quarantine may be more bearable

We arrived at the month of may and on the recommendation of the health authorities, the confinement in our homes will continue, remember that this is to take care of among all and as well to quickly get out of this situation. But not everything is bad, this is a time to enjoy the best movies and then you share the list of some of them that will be available through the signal Studio Universal.

The girl on the train – 1 may at 20:00 hrs

Rachel (Emily Blunt) is a woman devastated by her recent divorce, who spends each morning on the way to his work to fantasize about the life of a couple seemingly perfect lives in a house for which his train passes by each day. But then one morning, Rachel is witness from the window of the train a shocking event and is involved in the mystery that it reveals.

The invention of Hugo Cabret – may 4 at 23:45 hrs

Paris, 30 years. Hugo (Asa Butterfield) is a young orphan, clockmaker, and thief who lives between the walls of a busy train station in paris. No one knows of his existence until he discovers an eccentric girl (Chloë Moretz), along with that you will live an incredible adventure.

Whiplash: Music and obsession – 7 may at 22:40 hrs

The objective of Andrew Neiman (miles Teller), a young and ambitious jazz drummer, is to succeed at the elite Music Conservatory on the East Coast. Marked by the failure of the literary career of his father, Andrew harbors dreams of grandeur. Terence Fletcher (J. K. Simmons), a teacher known as much for its talent as for its rigorous teaching methods, directs the best jazz ensemble of the Conservatory. When Fletcher selects Andrew to be part of the group, a young person’s life will change.

Shaun, the coordero – 12 may at 11:35 pm

When Shaun decides to take the day off and have a little fun, find that they’re going to have more action than I expected. The mischief and Shaun end up getting a ride to a Farmer, so Shaun and the flock have to travel to the Big City and rescuing him. What you will find Shaun the Farmer in that world, strange and unknown of the City before it is lost forever?

Living with my ex – 25 may at 22:05 hrs

Story on the consequences of a rupture sentimental. Gary (Vince Vaughn) and Brooke (Jennifer Aniston), after two years of dating, they discover that the love they had professed to have disappeared. The trigger is a little discussion home, which ends up being in a fight outrageous. The problem is that none of the two wants to quit the apartment; and so began a battle in which no shortage of friends and relatives to advise them to go to war “psychological” to get the other to leave the home.

The ring – may 28 at 21:45 hrs.

Rachel Keller (Naomi Watts) is an investigative journalist who does not give much credit to what he considers a kind of urban legend: apparently circulating around a video tape with terrifying images, which is accompanied by a telephone call in which is predicted, with a week of advance, the death of one who has seen them. However, when four teenagers are killed exactly one week after watching the video, curiosity seizes her and will not stop until you find the tape and watch it.

World war Z – 30 may at 17:50 hrs.

When the world begins to be invaded by a legion of undead, Gerry Lane (Brad Pitt), an expert investigator of the United Nations, will attempt to avoid the end of civilization in a race against time and destiny. The destruction to which is subjected the human race leads him to travel the whole world looking for the solution to stop this horrible epidemic.