Naomi Campbell went from the catwalks to the interviews on YouTube

The quarantine has forced us to be resourceful and use our creativity to find activities that help us to take advantage of our time from home. For example, the supermodel, british, Naomi Campbell, he created his own talk show on YouTube called ‘No Filter ‘ with Naomi’.

With each person doing their thing from his house, Campbell has interviewed several celebrities such as his colleague, Cindy Crawford, fashion designer Marc Jacobs, actress Sharon Stone, Paris Hilton, the athletes Serena and Venus Williams, among others.

Also read: Suicide squad: Director defends work of Jared Leto as ‘the Joker’

And best of all, is that the programs are broadcast live.