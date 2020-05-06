Naomi Osaka publicly supports, the cancellation of Wimbledon

With a series of tennis tournaments that are cancelled due to a pandemic coronavirus, Wimbledon became one of the victims this year. In 2020, was the first Grand Slam to be suspended. And for the first time in the history of Wimbledon, will not take place since the Second World War.

However, the cancellation of the prestigious tennis tournament didn’t bother me as japanese Naomi Osaka . During its session of Instagram LIVE with the five-time champion of Wimbledon, Venus Williams , the american asked Naomi: “How reaccionaste to the news of the cancellation of Wimbledon?”

The former world number one Osaka said hastily: “I’ve Never done well at Wimbledon, so I was okay with that!” While other players such as Roger Federer and Serena Williams were ‘devastated’ to receive the news.

But, the fans of Osaka you will not be surprised by his attitude casual to the cancellation of Wimbledon. As the grass is not his surface, and do not feel very comfortable playing in it. She does not like the tennis on the lawn.

The japanese player-haitian has come three times to the main draw of Wimbledon. In 2017 and 2018 he reached the third round. And last year, entered the tournament as the second seed. But lost in the first round against Yulia Putintseva of Kazakhstan.

During the press conference after the match, Osaka crying and left unattended. The number ten in the world, Naomi, was more close to win a title on grass during the Nottingham Open 2017.

He lost against the best seed Ashleigh Barty in the semi-finals. Venus Williams and Naomi Osaka during LIVE Venus and Naomi also spoke about their interests in video games. Osaka spoke about the interests of his compatriot Taylor Fritz in the virtual games.

“I think Taylor Fritz play video games every second of the day!” Said Osaka. Later, Venus gave a response hilarious. As she said: “I retired from video games because I was injured on the play.

“The two champions of the Grand Slam, Venus and Naomi, have locked horns three times in the circuit of the WTA. Williams defeated Osaka in Wimbledon 2017 and then came to the end. And the japanese beat your Venus Hong Kong Open and the ASB Classic in 2017.