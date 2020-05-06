Naomi Watts is desperate: The actress shared a record of their collapse in quarantine

The american actress Naomi Watts, like millions in the world, it is fulfilling quarantine to prevent the spread of coronavirus. But she can’t take it any more. As demonstrated in a publication in your account of Instagram that has given a lot to talk about.

“Day 756 of quarantine: when your printer, vacuum cleaner and a dishwasher break in the same day…”wrote Watts, who spends the running of the bulls at his home in Los Angeles.

In the video I shared you will see desperate, swaying from side to side while screaming in an effort to make an imitation of Godzilla.

The actress of 51 years, he has been very active in social networks during these days, sharing constantly images and thoughts from the bulls. For example, uploaded a photograph in which appears by eating a piece of cake with the hands on the one that says “eat your feelings”.